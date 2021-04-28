



From Austin, TX comes the duo of Ava Gore and Raphael Colantonio, collectively knonw as WeirdWolves, with the release of a new single, “Overdrive.” Produced by fellow electro/rockers Battle Tapes, the song explores themes of mortality and the struggle to achieve in the face of inevitable death; “Overdrive” made its premiere on Post-Punk.com on April 27, with the single available to purchase via Bandcamp. Of their participation in the song’s production, Battle Tapes’ Josh Boardman explains that upon hearing the song’s demo, “I was excited by how much potential it had.”







With Gore and Colantonio both having an extensive background in the video game industry, the single will also be featured in Wolf Eye Studios’ Weird West, due for release later in 2021 and available to pre-order on Steam; Colantonio is the founder and former creative director for Arkane Studios, the company behind the franchises of Dishonored and Prey, with Gore, being the daughter of Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, having contributed the latter’s soundtrack. The band was formed initially as an acoustic project in 2018, adding the electronic elements for the release of the debut “Ghost Voices” single in December 2019; the duo has since released several singles and remixes.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)