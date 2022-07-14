



Ava Gore and Raphael Colantonio – the electro/rock duo known as WeirdWolves – continues building a loyal and devoted fanbase one single at a time, with today’s release of “See the Light” being the band’s latest. With jangling guitars, a funky disco beat and bass line, and the juxtaposition of the pair’s duetting soulful, sultry, and slithery vocals, the song sees Weird Wolves continuing to address issues of mental and emotional turmoil, but this time looking towards a more positive outlook; whereas the preceding “Nightmares” and its later remix by Fatherless Child dealt with cycles of depression and night terrors resulting in isolation and discomfort, “See the Light” focuses on, in the duo’s words, “the moment of waking up from disillusion and accepting things as they are,” the contemplation of which providing a sense of inner peace. The band concludes, “This cycle of struggle and loss is represented by an elusive woman that is always in control and impossible to seduce: life.” Released today, July 14, via Out of Line Music, “See the Light” is available digitally via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets. The song follows WeirdWolves’ soundtrack EP to the Weird West video game, which was developed by Colantonio’s own Wolf Eye Studios.





