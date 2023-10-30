



Having recently unveiled the band’s latest single, the electro goth/rock duo of Weird Wolves will be hitting the road for a series of European live dates this November. First, the band will be performing at the Glass Danse Festival in Berlin, followed by a consecutive run of four dates in which Raphael Colantonio and Ava Gore will be joining Victor Love under the banner of his cyberpunk and electro/metal moniker of Master Boot Record; the tour will be continuing throughout the month with Arottenbit, and additional support on select dates by Son of a Pixel, Jeremiah Kane, Zabutom, Ick___, and Pless. Master Boot Record’s tour will run from November 10 until December 2, with Weird Wolves supporting in Bochum and Hamburg in Germany and Enschede and Tilburg in The Netherlands; additional stops on the tour will include Copenhagen, Oslo, Leipzig, Budapest, Ljubljana, Stuttgart, Torino, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Master Boot Record website, while Weird Wolves’ dates and festival appearances can be found on their website.

Weird Wolves released “The Passengers” on October 11 via Out of Line Records, while Master Boot Record’s Personal Computer was released on May 13, 2022 via Metal Blade Records.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)