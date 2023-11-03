



Up to now, Raphael Colantonio and Ava Gore have primarily focused on single releases, with the exception being the 2022 soundtrack EP to the Weird West video game. Now, the duo has announced the release of the Weird Wolves full-length debut, titled It All Does; produced and performed entirely by Gore and Colantonio, each of the album’s 10 tracks had been released as standalone singles, now assembled into what the band promises will be a captivating experience leaving listeners yearning for more. It All Dies arrives on November 10 via Out of Line Music in digital and CD formats; pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp. Weird Wolves will be performing in Berlin at the Glass Danse Festival to celebrate the album’s release, sharing the stage with the likes of GusGus, Ashbury Heights, Cash For Gold, Sidewalks and Skeletons, Zanias, Suzi Sabotage and more; the band will the subsequently join Master Boot Record’s European tour as a support act in Bochum and Hamburg in Germany and Enschede and Tilburg in The Netherlands. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Weird Wolves website, with further info on the Glass Danse Festival available on the Astra Kulturhaus website.





