



Napalm Records has been courting horror/punk rock act Wednesday 13 for quite some time, having reissued the band’s back catalog in 2019, and finally signing the group to its roster of artists in 2021. Now, the fruits of this association have resulted in Wednesday 13’s ninth full-length studio album, titled Horrifier, with “You’re So Hideous” acting as its introductory single. As band namesake and founder Wednesday 13 says the song is the first he wrote for the new album, he calls the song “a modern day Medusa story,” with its corresponding music video drawing inspiration from the horror classic The Exorcist; as the lyrics scream “just beware the stare into her eyes,” the visuals directly reference the 1973, complete with inhuman contortionist motions, demonic vomit, a statuette of the ancient demon Pazuzu, and concluding with the priest’s bloody and violent end.







Other songs on Horrifier like “Return to Haddonfield” and “Christine: Fury in the Night” also reference horror cinema, particularly the works of John Carpenter, while “The Other Side” is dedicated by Wednesday 13 to the memories of former band Joey Jordison and his late mother. “Coming out of the Covid crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record,” he explains, “I wanted to make a fun, horror-themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few Wednesday 13 records.” Produced and recorded by Wednesday 13 with mixing and mastering by Brent Clawson, Horrifier is due for release on October 7 via Napalm Records; pre-orders for the album are available now in digital, CD digipak, and standard black and red/white/black splatter vinyl – the latter also includes a Ouija Board and Planchette, limited to 500 copies worldwide.







Additionally, Wednesday 13 will be embarking on the second leg of the 20 Years of Fear Tour, beginning on September 4 and concluding on October 23; stops on the tour include Los Angeles, El Paso, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more. Subsequently, the band will be joining MINISTRY and The 69 Eyes for a series of European dates from October 28 to December 1, performing in Paris, Prague, Budapest, Hamburg, Stockholm, Helsinki, Milan, Barcelona, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.

Wednesday 13

Napalm Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)