



Released as a single in 1988 and again in 1994, “Tower of Strength” has been regarded as one of The Mission’s most anthemic and highly regarded songs. Now, Wayne Hussey has recorded a new rendition of the classic track as a show of solidarity for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandmic; although initially skeptical of the idea, Hussey comments that he wanted to contribute to a greater cause, “and the only thing I could really contribute is music.” With the blessings of band mates and co-writers Craig Adams, Mick Brown, and Simon Hinkler, and the cooperation of regular associate and collaborator Michael Ciravolo, the new single – renamed TOS2020 in order to divert funds from the original version – will be released digitally on August 28 and in CD and 12-inch vinyl formats on October 2 via ReMission International and SPV Records, with all the publishing income, royalties, and revenue raised to go toward charities nominated by the personnel involved in its recording and release. Among these notable contributors are Andy Rourke (The Smiths), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Budgie (Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Creatures), Lol Tolhurst (The Cure), Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Martin Gore (Depeche Mode), Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails), Jay and Michael Aston (Gene Loves Jezebel), Michael Ciravolo (Beauty in Chaos), Midge Ure, Evi Vine, Gary Numan, and more. Nominated charities include N.H.S. U.K., St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, MusiCares, the Liberty Hill Foundation, The City of San Francisco COVID-19 Fund, Plan International, and The Anthony Walker Foundation; a full listing of charities, along with additional info, and quotes from the contributing artists can be found on The Mission’s website.







The TOS2020 single will contain additional mixes of the track by Trentemøller, Albie Mischenzingerzen, and an alternate Beholden to the Front Line Workers of the World mix, while the digital bundle will also include a new remaster of the original “Tower of Strength” track from 1988. Pre-orders for the single are available on both The Mission‘s website, and the Beauty in Chaos website.

Wayne Hussey/The Mission/ReMission International

Beauty in Chaos/33.3 Music Collective

SPV Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)