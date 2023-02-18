



In 1991 on an animated anthology program known as Liquid Television, an exciting and esoteric figure entered into the public consciousness – provocatively clad in a revealing leather outfit, dishing out sexuality and violence in equal measure, ÆON FLUX went onto become one of the decade’s defining and most innovative characters. Created by Peter Chung as a pastiche of the sci-fi/action genre, the series began as a six-part serial, drawn out into five standalone shorts the following year, and then as a full half-hour program in 1995. Surreal and avant-garde in its presentation of philosophical and intellectual themes set to a pseudo-cyberpunk backdrop, one of the show’s key elements was the evocative sound design and musical score of Drew Neumann; utilizing a vast array of synthesizers and experimental recording techniques, the sound of ÆON FLUX remains one of the most singular and unique in pop culture.

Now, Waxwork Records has released a comprehensive box set of Neumann’s complete soundtrack from all 21 episodes of ÆON FLUX; sourced from the composer’s original masters, the collection spans six LPs pressed to 180g vinyl, each disc in its own colored variant corresponding to the sleeve art. Also included is a deluxe soft-touch coated “perfect-bound” book containing an essay by Neumann, as well as exclusive liner notes by Chung, as well as numerous storyboards, sketches, designs, and other never-before-seen items revealing the creative process behind ÆON FLUX. The box set is also available in a CD box format, as well as being released to all digital streaming services. The Complete ÆON FLUX Original Soundtrack can be purchased via the Waxwork Records website.







Drew Neumann had previously released the Eye Spy (Ears Only : Confidential) double-album via Tone Casualties in 1997, which had featured several of his compositions from the show, as well as several other pieces that had been created for a canceled video game. A re-released edition, titled Eye Spy: Declassified, Freedom of Information Act is available via the composer’s personal webstore. Neumann studied film animation and composition at the California Institute of Arts, going on to become an accomplished composer of film and television scores, working with the likes of Disney, E!, Nickelodeon, MTV, Mattel, Paramount Pictures, and the Cartoon Network. As well, he consults with such prominent synthesizer companies as Oberheim, Ensoniq, Arturia, Waldorf, and Moog to name a few.

