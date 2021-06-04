



29 years after the end of the Chicago band’s initial run in 1992, Naked Raygun has at last returned with an album of new material, titled Over the Overlords. The announcement follows the early April release of the music video for “Living in the Good Times” from the upcoming album, as well as the group’s livestream performance in March, which was presented via Twitch by VANS and WaxTrax! Records. Due to drop on August 2 via WaxTrax!, Over the Overlords is available for pre-order now, with the album to be released in CD and vinyl formats, with the latter to appear in standard black, a transparent red edition limited to 1,500 copies, and a deluxe edition, limited to 1,000 copies, featuring a bonus 12-inch with four live tracks and a remix of “Living in the Good Times” created by Paul Barker (Lead into Gold, Revolting Cocks); as well, there will be black & grey and blue & blue variants, each limited to 250 copies.







Over the Overlords marks the first new material from Naked Raygun since the 1990 release of Raygun… Naked Raygun; following the band’s dissolution in 1992, several live albums and demo collections have been released, with the band undergoing several lineup changes throughout its existence. The band has reunited several times for special live performances and festival appearances, announcing plans for a new album in 2016, although nothing had materialized until now. Longtime bassist Pierre Kezdy suffered a stroke in 2011, losing his life to cancer in October of 2020.

Naked Raygun

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)