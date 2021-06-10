



Following the release of the industrial/alt. rock band’s Rituals EP, Warm Gadget has unveiled a music video for “If Only I Could.” Directed and produced by vocalist/lyricist Tim Vester, the video showcases disparate yet vibrant imagery that matches the band’s melting pot style, full of searing electronics and hook-laden guitar-driven hard rock. Recorded from October 2020 to March of this year, Rituals marks the first new material from Warm Gadget since 2014’s Brides, the band having gone on a three-year-long hiatus that began in 2017; produced by multi-instrumentalist Colten Tyler Williams and mastered by contributing guitarist Billy Mickelson, Rituals features five original tracks – including “If Only I Could” – and remixes of “Symptoms” by Witch Eyes and Snowbeasts; released on April 8, the EP is now available digitally via Bandcamp, with the core trio of Vester, Williams, and bassist/guitarist Austin Williams planning for future releases and live shows.









Warm Gadget

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)