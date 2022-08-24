



Portion Control has long been heralded as one of the key pioneering acts in early electro/industrial and EBM, and as the band prepares to perform on our shores for the tenth annual ColdWaves, VUZ Records has announced the release of a new collection titled Dissolve Plus. Presented in association with Maneki Neko Tapes, the album compiles 21 rare and hard-to-find tracks, mastered at the renowned House of Wax Studios in Germany. Named for the band’s Dissolve CD-Rom, that release – along with Wellcome – marked Portion Control’s return to activity after an 18-year hiatus, released in 2004 via Catalyst; the software contained on the CD-Rom would cease function 66 days after installation, further solidifying the album’s status as a limited edition, with Dissolve Plus marking the first time they’ve been available publicly in 18 years. Other tracks on the collection include material from the 2005 Stansted EP, the third volume of the Belgian Independent Music Compilation series, the discontinued download-only Continued Violence Download from 2010, and the band’s three tracks from the 2008 Solar Enemy vs. Portion Control split-album. Dissolve Plus is due for release via VUZ Records on September 5 in digital, CD digipak, and a cassette edition limited to 50 copies, available to pre-order now on Bandcamp. As stated, Portion Control will be performing as part of ColdWaves X on Sunday, September 25 at The Riviera in Chicago; the band will be part of an EBM all-star lineup headlined by Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb, along with Light Asylum, The Foreign Resort, and HAPAX, with a late show to follow at Le Nocturne featuring Black Asteroid with Panterah, and Scary Lady Sarah. Ticket links and additional information can be found on the ColdWaves website. The band will then return to Europe, performing at BodyFest in Stockholm, Sweden alongside Test Dept., Emmon, Celldöd, Zweite Jugend, and Leroy Se Meurt.









Portion Control

Website, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

VUZ Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Body Fest

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)