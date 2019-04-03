Vukovar teases seventh album with limited edition 7-inch EP





Releasing six LPs since its formation in 2014, U.K. act Vukovar has released the Prurient EP as a precursor to the band’s seventh outing, titled Cremator. The A-side track of the 7-inch vinyl EP, “Prurient” is taken from the forthcoming album, described by the band as “a massive club banger,” while the exclusive B-side track, “Angels of Cremation” takes on a more “classic old-school post-punk” style meant to emulate the recording sound of the early ’80s. Prurient was released on March 25 via Other Voices and is available in a special collector’s lathe cut limited to only 23 copies worldwide via Bandcamp.







Cremator is due for release on May 25, and will be available in standard and limited edition CD, digital, and cassette formats; it will also be released in two vinyl variants – a black edition limited to 200 copies, and an ash-grey edition limited to 100. The album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp, and according to the band, marks the end of the Shades incarnation – “The First Death of the group.” Among the album’s tracks will be the Genesis Breyer P-Orridge penned “The Orchids” and The Go-Betweens’ “Dive For Your Memory,” while guest performers include Simon Morris of The Ceramic Hobs and Holly Hero of Smell & Quim. On previous releases, Vukovar has collaborated with the likes of Michael Cashmore (Current 93), Rose McDowall (Coil, Current 93, Death in June), and ’80s B-movie actress Dawn Wilsmith (most known for her performance in cult movie Surf Nazis Must Die).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)