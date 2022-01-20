



Dais Records has announced the release of a new album from electro/punk and death rock act VR-Sex, titled Rough Dimension, preceded by the “Victim or Vixen” single and music video. Directed and edited by Danny Perez, the video presents a surreal and distorted tale that VR-Sex founder Andrew Clinco describes as “Ursula the slug goes out for a day on the town – what will happen next?” With Clinco adopting the alias of Noel Skum (an anagram of Elon Musk), the song and video expand upon the record’s cautionary themes revolving around the artist’s fascination and disdain for city life in Los Angeles, wrought with “vanity, lust, and technology.”







Recorded with Uniform’s Ben Greenberg in Brooklyn’s Strange Weather Studios, Rough Dimension is due for release via Dais Records on March 25 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats – the vinyl appears in multiple variants, including standard black, and limited quantities of green, apple red, clear/black marble, and clear/red marble. Pre-orders are available on Bandcamp and the Dais Records webstore.

Additionally, VR-Sex has announced dates for a North American tour to begin on March 24 in San Diego; the tour will continue until April 30, with dates scheduled for Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Dallas, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Montral, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Joining VR-Sex on the tour as support acts will be Marbled Eye from March 24-April 2, The Serfs from April 11-16, and Lunacy appearing on all but the Canadian dates from April 18-30.





VR-Sex

Dais Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)