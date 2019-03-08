VR-Sex, featuring Drab Majesty's Noel Skum, to release demo EP





Blending elements of death rock and synth/punk into an audio/visual package, VR-Sex has announced the release of a four-track demo EP, titled Horseplay on March 15. The group is a collaboration of Noel Skum (Andrew Clinco of Drab Majesty), Z. Oro (Aaron N Montaigne of Antioch Arrow, Heroin, DBC), and Mico Frost (Brian Tarney), with Noel Skum performing the entirety of the demo, produced by Mike Kriebel. The project’s debut single, “Landmine” is available for streaming, while Horseplay is available for pre-order now in digital and cassette formats via Dais Records and Bandcamp. In addition, VR-Sex will be the supporting act on the last date of French coldwave band Trisomie 21’s first U.S. tour on March 17 in Los Angeles.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)