



Based out of Washington, D.C., VOSH has steadily risen through the gothic and death rock underground, displaying a visual and emotive intensity onstage, which culminated in the release of the band’s Vessel debut earlier this year. Continuing to tour in support of the album, VOSH has announced the latest stream of dates for the Vessel Tour of North America, running from October 23 to November 21; the group will be performing in Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Memphis, Cincinnati, Detroit, Milwaukee, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more. Preceding the tour will be a pair of Maryland performances – Friday, October 13 at The Metro Gallery in Baltimore, and a free show on Saturday, October 14 with L’Avenir and CA8AL at KA-CHUNK!! Records in Annapolis. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on the VOSH website. Vessel was released on March 3 via Trash Casual, and is available in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats on Bandcamp.









VOSH

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)