



Over three years since the release of Eidolon, Vore Aurora founder/front woman Alizeh Winter has embarked on a new musical venture with today’s unveiling of the “Sister Cities” single, marking her first solo release. Written, produced, and performed entirely by Winter, and with more illusory and accessible lyrics than Vore Aurora, the artist goes to describe the song as a learning experience and a solitary process; “I find the check and balance of someone else creates a confidence that I struggle with alone,” she states, “Don’t be surprised if everything I do going forward is with different collaborators or even new Vore Aurora in the near future.” So, why release a solo single? She explains, “The line between identity and longing becomes blurred and sometimes this can take place across multiple areas of life all at once and become overwhelming.”

Rounding out the single are two remixes by Rotersand, with Winter explaining that she and Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg met while performing at Terminus in 2019, “after I interrogated him about our live vocal processing struggles. I’m so honored that he liked the song enough to make two remixes.” In addition, Welsh artist Ryan James also provided a remix under his moniker of Man without Country; having provided vocals for Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp, Winter calls his work another huge influence, commenting that she was “impressed by the completely different way he envisioned the song.”







The “Sister Cities” single was released today, October 15, and is now available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp. In addition, Winter has revealed a music video for the track, created by renowned photographer/filmmaker Chad Michael Ward during his last trip through Los Angeles; having long desired to work with the eminent visual storyteller, Winter explains that the song was still in an unfinished and untitled state when she approached him, a process Ward described as a unique situation. He comments further, “Because I was only going to be in L.A. for a few days, we had an incredibly short window to put something together. Alizeh delivered an incredibly beautiful, lush, and sultry track for me to turn into a music video and gave me an equally powerful performance on the day. Collaborating with her was a wonderful experience and I’m super proud of the video we produced.”





Alizeh Winter

Vore Aurora

Rotersand

Man without Country

Chad Michael Ward

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)