



Even before the man who fell to Earth returned to the stars, David Bowie was revered as one of the most adventurous artists of his generation, with his particular impact on the goth scene being impossible to overstate. As such, Aurelio Voltaire celebrates his lucky 13 by paying tribute to the departed icon with The Black Labyrinth ~ A Requiem For the Goblin King; the double album showcases Voltaire celebrating Bowie’s music and career with 20 tracks co-produced by Mark Plati, who had helmed 1997’s Earthling and the posthumous Toy album released in 2021. Additionally, the album features a bevy of guest collaborators, including members of My Chemical Romance, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Vision Video, Frenchy and the Punk, violinist Mia Asano, and more; most notably, Voltaire also recorded The Black Labyrinth with 15 of Bowie’s band members from across nearly every era of his illustrious career, from the pianist on 1972’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars to the saxophonist on 2016’s Blackstar. Naturally, the title references Bowie’s role of The Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy Labyrinth, with the album accompanied by an illustrated novel to be released in 2023, featuring the artwork of Abigail Larson, Iren Horrors, and DreaD Art. The Black Labyrinth ~ A Requiem For the Goblin King is Voltaire’s thirteenth studio album, released digitally on December 16, and available now via Bandcamp; a physical release is soon to follow.





