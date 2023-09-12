



Applying a synthwave sci-fi story to a soundtrack of cinematic proportions, Volkor X has announced the release of a new album, titled The Loop. Completing the trilogy that began with 2016’s This Means War and continued in 2020’s This is Our Planet Now, the new album sees the French artist exploring more post-rock and metal influences, Volkor X taking on the masked mantle of a villainous alien with a Machiavellian plan to conquer Earth, with Canadian actress Becky Shrimpton performing the role of Syd, a spacewoman being pursued by Volkor X. Also contributing to the album are British author Ben Dadds, as well as Soilwork guitarist Sylvain Coudret performing a solo on the closing title track, with all other instrumentation and production carried out by Volkor X. Preceding the album is the “Adrift” single, with The Loop to arrive on October 20.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)