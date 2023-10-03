



It has been more than two years since Voidant released its eponymous debut album, but the duo of Caroline Blind and David “Wolfie” Wolfenden have returned with a new complement of remixes. Inspired by the famous line from Dante’s Divine Comedy , the Abandon Hope EP expands upon the album’s themes, which as Blind explains, was “a cathartic practice of embracing sadness and grief.” In contrast, Wolfenden offers a more hopeful contrast, particularly with his own remix of “Phantom Ex,” commenting that “Hopefully, sound helps us connect with feelings which are already within us all, and releases them.” Also lending their skills to the EP’s six remixes are Robots in Love’s Elenor Raynor (SNOG, Crystalline Effect), Danny 2 Forks – a.k.a. Daniel C (The Wake), electronic trio Decommissioned Forests, Max Rael (History of Guns, Decommissioned Forests), and Blind’s band mate CWHK (Sunshine Blind). Mastered by Simon “Ding” Archer, the Abandon Hope EP is available now via Bandcamp. A video for the Decommissioned Forests remix of “La Loba” is currently in production, expected to be unveiled during October.





Voidant

Caroline Blind

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)