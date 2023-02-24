



Among the many tours and festivals taking place in 2023, the Dark Force Fest might be one of the most highly anticipated; organized by VampireFreaks , the three-day music festival boasts an impressive lineup of the most beloved performing acts in the gothic, industrial, and post-punk scenes. Now, the VoidSignal Podcast is helping to get audiences hyped for this event with a special “Dark TriviaFest” episode. Hosted by Brian H. McLelland, the episode includes guest appearances by three of the Dark Force Fest’s headliners – John Famiglietti (HEALTH), Jason Corbett (ACTORS), and Brian Blaknoise (MOЯIS BLAK) all taking part, testing their trivia knowledge about the underground music scene, along with the show’s regular fun and unfiltered conversation.







Dark Force Fest will be taking place from March 31 to April 2 at the Sheraton in Parsippany, New Jersey. Along with HEALTH, ACTORS, and MOЯIS BLAK, the event will also feature performances by Rabbit Junk, Bella Morte, Suicide Commando, Empathy Test, Psyclon Nine, I Ya Toyah, Josie Pace, Die Robot, BILE, Bootblacks, The Gothsicles, V Is For Villains, Vision Video, Curse Mackey, and more. The event will also host a costume contest, numerous vendors, sideshow performers, and Q&A panels. Additional info can be found on the Dark Force Fest website, while tickets are available via EventBrite.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)