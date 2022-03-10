



Since the early days of the independent imprint, Daniel Voicians has become a mainstay of the FiXT community for his fusion of melodic rock and danceable electronics. Carrying on that tradition is the German producer’s new single, “We Won’t Be Ever There,” the first single from Voicians’ forthcoming album, titled Venomous Mind. Stating that he wishes for listeners to draw their own interpretations of his lyrics, the music is a deep and exploratory hybrid of rock, metal, and drum & bass, elements that Voicians has always cited as his primary influences “to blend everything into a powerful song.” The single is supplemented by a lyric video, with “We Won’t Be Ever There” available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp. The upcoming Venomous Mind album will mark the first full-length release from Voicians since 2017’s Wasteland; in the interim, the artist has released several standalone singles, EPs, and remixes.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)