



Napalm Records has announced the release of the debut album from Die Kreatur, a new collaboration between Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost) and Dero Goi (OOMPH!). Blending elements of the two musicians’ individual styles, from Harms’ dark and gothic-tinged rock and Goi’s boisterous and decidedly Teutonic industrial/metal, Panoptikum presents the two vocalists creating a powerful and macabre amalgam of Neue Deutsche Härte aesthetics and classical atmospheres, complete with a vampiric 1920s visual style. The album showcases 12 original tracks, including three additional bonus tracks, two of which are remixes by Faderhead and Solar Fake; music videos for “Kälter Als Der Tod” and “DIE KREATUR” are now available to preview the album. Mixed and mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, Panoptikum is due for release on May 22 via Napalm Records, with plans to take Die Kreatur to the stage this September with a handful of dates in Germany; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)