



VNV Nation has revealed the introductory single from the band’s eleventh album, just days before setting forth on the European Electric Sun Tour. Pulsating electronics, steady dance beats, and uplifting melodies adorn “Before the Rain” in grand VNV fashion, the song marking the first new material from the pioneering futurepop act since the 2018 release of Noire, and available now via all major streaming outlets. Of the forthcoming Electric Sun album, VNV founder and frontman Ronan Harris states, “I’m amazed by this collection and I cannot express how excited I am for you to hear it.”







As stated, VNV Nation will soon be embarking on a European Tour celebrating the new album; beginning on February 23 in Copenhagen, Denmark, the tour will continue until May 20, with the band to subsequently hit the U.K. from May 25-28. Stops on the tour include Dresden, Prague, Stuttgart, Vienna, Amsterdam, Leipzig, Stockholm, Berlin, and more, with the U.K. dates taking the band to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and London. Joining the tour as support act will be Toronto post-punk band Traitrs. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the VNV Nation website. Electric Sun is due to be released via Anachron Sounds on April 14., with further details to follow soon.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)