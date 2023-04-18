



With the album’s release but 10 days away, VNV Nation has revealed the second single from the forthcoming Electric Sun, titled “Wait.” Written and produced by Ronan Harris, the track continues to showcase the band’s signature melancholy yet anthemic lyrics and melodies, set to a thrusting danceable pulse of modular synths; aiding Harris in the mixing process are longtime associate and prominent DJ/musician André Winter and producer/engineer Benjamin Lawrenz, whose credits include Lord of the Lost and KMFDM. Released today, April 18, the Wait EP features the song in a single edit and extended version, as well as the preceding “Before the Rain,” which was revealed this past February.







Due for release on April 28 via Metropolis Records, Electric Sun marks VNV Nation’s eleventh studio album, following up on 2018’s Noire. Of the album, Harris calls it “a labor of love, passion and energy,” expressing gratitude to his fans and that he is “overjoyed when the music I make brings something positive to someone.” He goes on to hint that other plans are in the works, including an orchestral album to follow up on 2015’s Resonance. Electric Sun is available for pre-order now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. Furthermore, the band will be continue to tour Europe and the U.K., with support from Toronto post-punk act Traitrs, from May 5-23, with a full listing of dates and ticket links available via VNV Nation’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)