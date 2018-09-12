VNV Nation returns to Metropolis with tenth studio album, world tour





VNV Nation, one of the underground electronic scene’s most enduring acts, returns with the tenth studio album, titled Noire. Marking the band’s first studio album in five years, after 2013’s Transnational, Noire showcases 13 tracks over 70+ minutes; Ronan Harris produced the record in his home studio in Hamburg, Germany, decribing it as a “dark and intense energy that doesn’t hold back.” He cites a number of inspirations from ’70s rock, post-punk, ’80s alternative, to 19th century avant-garde composers. The album also finds VNV Nation returning to North America’s Metropolis Records after more than a decade, having released music independently since 2007’s Judgement, with Noire scheduled for release on November 9 in CD and limited edition clear 2LP vinyl; pre-orders are now available via the Metropolis Records website and Storming the Base.

In addition, VNV Nation has announced that it will embark on a world tour. The European leg begins on October 12 in Dresden, Germany, and continues until November 2 in Hamburg, Germany; subsequently, the band will then begin the North American leg on November 16 in Austin, TX, continuing until December 15 in Las Vegas, NV. Joining VNV in North America are fellow electro acts De/Vision and Holygram. A full listing of tour dates can be found on VNV Nation’s website.

