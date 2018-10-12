VNV Nation releases first official music video, releases new album





On October 8, VNV Nation released its first ever official music video for the track “Where is the Future?” via social media, taken from the band’s tenth studio album, Noire. Directed and produced by Michael Winkler for Iconographic and garnering over 177,000 views via YouTube and Facebook in its first 72 hours, the black & white video follows VNV’s Ronan Harris as he walks through the streets of Tokyo, the song creating a moody soundtrack to a stark and dramatic display of a modern technological civilization contrasting with a rich natural history and humanity, staying true to the band’s name and core message that “One should strive to achieve.”







Noire was released today on October 12 via Metropolis Records, marking VNV Nation’s return to the prominent North American imprint after more than a decade. Today also marks the beginning of the European leg of the band’s world tour in Dresden, Germany; this leg will continue until November 2 in Hamburg, Germany, with VNV to subsequently hit North American shores on November 16 in Austin, TX, continuing until December 15 in Las Vegas, NV. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website, while Noire is now available in digital format on the Metropolis Bandcamp. The CD edition, as well as a limited clear 2LP vinyl edition of the album, will be released on November 5, with pre-orders available on Storming the Base and the Metropolis website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)