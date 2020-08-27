



It takes more than a pandemic to break the spirit of futurepop progenitor VNV Nation as the band will be performing a live concert this Saturday, August 29. Broadcast worldwide from Germany, the livestream will showcase VNV Nation presenting “Coronation” – a full-length, fully produced arena concert event. Presented by World Wide Live, different ticket categories are available to enable fans to watch the show live and/or on demand within 48 hours of broadcast, along with a pre-show Q&A 30 minutes prior to showtime, and a meet & greet video chat after the performance; a full listing of ticket categories and additional information can be found on the World Wide Live website.

VNV Nation

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

World Wide Live

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)