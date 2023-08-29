



Berlin-based artist Alexander Leonard Donat has certainly kept busy with Vlimmer, taking the band through varying phases of shoegazing darkwave, post-punk, goth, and new wave. Where 2022’s Menschenleere seemed primarily aimed at the dance floor, Zersch​ö​pfung sees Vlimmer exploring more somber tones and darker emotional territory; released on August 25 via Blackjack Illuminist Records, the album guides the listener through themes of “exhaustion, destruction, and identity crisis,” with a greater emphasis on tribal percussion, ethereal atmospheres, and slower industrial textures. The band concludes that the album is heavy, “Not in the sense of a punch in the guts, but in the overall feeling of an identity crisis and desperation stemming from dysfunctional relationships and the current state of mankind.” Written and produced entirely by Donat, Zersch​ö​pfung is avilable now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and cassette formats. The album was released two weeks after the “Makks” single, which featured a German lyric rendition of Deftones’ “Knife Prty.”









Vlimmer

Facebook

Blackjack Illuminist Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)