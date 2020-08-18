



Post-punk revivalism seems to be at its peak in the underground music scene, and the emphasis on themes addressing the tumultuous social and political status quo is at an all-time-high. Enter goth/pop act Vision Video with the release of a new single in which the band covers the classic protest anthem “Agent Orange.” Originally released in 1980 by Ski Patrol, the song is in line with Vision Video’s own lyrical themes of exploring traumatic experiences and their effects on the human psyche; as such, the Athens, GA band says of this new rendition, “it has taken on new meaning for us as a protest anthem against the current American administration, with its obvious connotations.”







Additionally, the track sees the band working with Tom Ashton, best known for his work with legendary goth/rock acts Clan of Xymox and The Sisters of Mercy, acting as a producer, engineer, and writing partner. Stating that he found the song’s political message “just as, if not more” pertinent to modern times, Ashton comments that his aim was to reach “a crescendo of horror and repulsion to the ultimate evil of Agent Orange.” As well, guitarist/vocalist Dusty Gannon is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, with his own experiences adding a greater resonance to his performance and that of the band. He goes on to say that “The song perfectly captured the visceral, gut-punched feeling of foreboding doom that I very much felt when I was involved in that war myself. Once Vision Video had formed, we had talked about trying a couple covers, and this Ski Patrol classic just immediately drew into mind. By this time, we were a couple of years into the Trump administration and it dawned upon me that this living nightmare was also paralleled (albeit in a different way) in the current American political landscape.” Ski Patrol also went on to call Vision Video’s cover “an excellent contemporary re-imagining of the track,” further praising the atmospheric production.

The “Agent Orange” cover marks Vision Video’s first new single after the May 2020 release of the In My Side debut EP. The band is currently planning further releases throughout the remainder of 2020.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)