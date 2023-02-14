



Since the Seul Dans L’Obsession debut EP in 2007, February 14 has been a date of great significance for electro/shoegazers Vision Eternel, with the band offering something new to fans every Valentine’s Day. Even without a new album, founder Alexander Julien culls from his archives to ensure something special, with today marking the release of “Sometimes in Absence.” Available to download via the Vision Eternel website, the song had originally been recorded during the sessions for an album in 2010-2011; though the album had ultimately been abandoned, the recordings gave rise to the material that ended up being released in 2012 on The Last Great Torch Song EP. “Sometimes in Absence” is accompanied by cover art created by Rain Frances of Rain Frances Art; the title also bears a similarity to the second track off Vision Eternel’s 2020 concept EP For Farewell of Nostalgia, titled “Moments of Absence.”

Vision Eternel

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)