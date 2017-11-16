Virgil and Steve Howe releases music video, father paying tribute to son





Yes guitarist Steve Howe pays tribute to his late son, Virgil Howe, with the release of a video for “Leaving Aurora,” a track from the collaborative album Nexus, which the duo finished recording shortly before Virgil’s untimely death at age 41. The elder Howe states describes the process by which he and Virgil created Nexus as having gone from “straightforward ‘duets’ to something bigger and better, more of a complete picture than a mere shape.” He goes on to say, “We started to work together in 2016 by selecting about nine tunes from his ‘stockpile’ of piano based music that he’d periodically sent Jan (wife Janet Howe) and I each time he’d written and recorded a new idea. I began adding guitars to them, then I’d play them to Virgil. He’d then surprise me by bringing up other channels of instrumentation, which I’d never heard.”

Howe states further in tribute to his late son’s abilities, “Nexus explores a completely different side of Virgil’s ability as a writer and keyboard player ‘in his own right.’ His talents were multi-diverse, so sitting at a keyboard and computer or in the middle of his drumkit, at all his regular DJing gigs, or on the radio, he always gave his best. We hope that the music just completed will stand as a fitting tribute to his life and legacy.”







Nexus will be released November 17, 2017 via InsideOutMusic as a special edition CD digipak (international version), jewelcase CD (USA, Canada, Mexico), a black 180g LP+CD, and digital download. The album artwork for all versions was created by Virgil’s five-year-old daughter Zuni. InsideOut describes Nexus as “beautiful, diverse compositions varying between neoclassical elements, dreamy jazz, straightforward grooves, and cinematic, spacey themes. Nexus is an instrumental album that impresses with its feeling and moods and unites two musicians’ individual biographies and styles as a fascinating whole.”

The second son of Steve Howe, Virgil played on several of his father’s projects beginning in 1993 at the age of 18; under the moniker of The Verge, he made his solo debut with the album Yes Remixes in which he reimagined several Yes songs in a techno context. Prolific as a solo artist and as a member of bands Little Barrie, The Killer Meters, and The Dirty Feel, Virgil Howe also performed sessions for the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Demis Roussos, and The Future Sound of London; he died unexpectedly died on September 11, 2017 shortly before Little Barrie was to embark on a tour.

Virgil Howe

Steve Howe

InsideOut Music

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)