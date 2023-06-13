



Two years after the Florida band’s debut EP, Violet Silhouette has announced the release of Feverblue, with “Strange Wind” serving as the introductory single. Taking inspiration from the danceable post-punk and industrial sounds of the ’80s, the single and the forthcoming EP present the band’s exploration of “Neuromanticism,” in which the highest ideals of love and truth are attained through the extreme sensory experience. Written and produced by the band, “Strange Wind” was mixed and mastered by Michael John Gentile, released on June 9 and available via Bandcamp; the accompanying music video was directed by Robert Badillo, while the Feverblue EP is expected to arrive later in 2023. Formed in 2019, Violet Silhouette released the debut SEMIPERMANENTDEREALIZATION EP in April of 2021, followed by the standalone “There Is No Way Out” single; prior to the EP, the band released a cover of Psychic TV’s “Godstar” and a the “Memory Gaps” live single, recorded at the Voltaire West Palm Beach.









Violet Silhouette

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)