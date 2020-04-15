



Los Angeles electropunk artist Violent Vickie has released the first video from her upcoming sophomore LP, Division. Co-produced by guitarist E, “Serotonin” debuted as a single in February via Crunch Pod, with the video appearing on April 10, produced by Luka Fisher; director AJ Strout cites inspiration from the visuals of ’90s goth and synthpop, creating a collage of the feminine erotic experience, romantic and sexual attachment, and personal empowerment. Most recently, Violent Vickie toured with Atari Teenage Riot’s Hanin Elias, and has been the support act for The Missing Persons, Jessie Evans, Trans X, and Them Are Us Too. Division is due for release in May 2020.









Violent Vickie

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Crunch Pod

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)