



“It’s not supposed to feel this way,” sings Paula Lombardo on “So Good,” the sultry new single from the husband-and-wife duo of Venamoris. As the closing track on the band’s Drown in Emotion debut, the song and its accompanying video, directed by photographer/artist Dennis Bersales, project the vulnerability and intimacy inherent in Venamoris’ music; just as the band is described, so too is the song “the result of many late nights with too much wine, and even more truth laid bare.”







Recorded, mixed, and produced by Dave Lombardo at Ritmo Studio, Drown in Emotion was released on February 10 via Three One G Records in digital and vinyl formats. With Paula performing vocals and piano, and Dave performing drums and other instrumentation, the album features guest appearances by score composer and producer Tyler Bates (Jerry Cantrell), Ra Diaz (KoRn, Suicidal Tendencies), Jack Gibson (Exodus), George Pajon (Black Eyed Peas, Cairo Knife Fight), and Tim Stewart (Lady GaGa, Damnage Gooods). Drown in Emotion is available to purchase via Bandcamp and the Three One G webstore.

A renowned drummer, Dave Lombaro is best known for his work in Slayer, Misfits, Mr. Bungle, and Three One G acts Dead Cross and Satanic Planet; his wife Paula is a singer/songwriter who spent a decade as the lead backup singer for Wayne Newton. The couple started Venamoris in 2021, releasing the standalone holiday-themed single “The Gift” on December 19, 2022.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)