



Aggressive electro act Velvet Acid Christ has announced a new full-length album, titled Ora Oblivionis. Blending all aspects of the band’s stylistic past – piano soundscapes, industrial/metal, goth, and dance music – with a decidedly analog production vibe, the album’s themes are said to be “Inspired by the idea of self destruction.” Available for pre-order now via the Metropolis webstore and Bandcamp, the album will be available in CD and digital formats in a standard edition featuring 12 brand new tracks, and a deluxe edition that includes the fifth volume of VAC’s Between the Eyescollection of early recordings recovered from old analog tapes; the deluxe edition will also be released as a limited edition double-CD. Ora Oblivionis marks the first release of new material from VAC since 2014’s Subconscious Landscapes and the 2015 Dire Land remix album.

In addition, today marks the release of a remastered edition of Velvet Acid Christ’s 1999 album Fun with Knives. Available digitally and in a vinyl edition limited to 300 copies via the Metropolis webstore and Bandcamp, Fun with Knives is VAC’s fifth full-length album, now celebrating its 20th anniversary as the first VAC album released on Metropolis and Dependent after past releases on Pendragon in the U.S. and Off Beat in Europe.

Velvet Acid Christ

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)