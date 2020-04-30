



Wisconson industrial/metal act Vein Collector has announced the release of a new full-length album, titled Void Eclipse. The album comes after a period of silence from the band following the 2012 release of Prophet, broken only by the “What I Miss Most” single in 2018, with the “Status of Flight” single marking the first taste of what Void Eclipse has to offer, what Chicago’s Amuxe Publishing describes as, “the same harsh vocals and dark subject matters that first drew us in.” Of the album and the band, Vein Collector founder and mastermind Daniel Guenther states simply, “If you want your music to be heavy and full of machinery, then Vein Collector is for you!” Void Eclipse will be released digitally on May 1, with a CD release expected for July.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)