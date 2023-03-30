



Zach Pliska and Emily Sturm, collectively known as Vazum, have been operating independently since 2017, the band’s music presenting a blend of goth/rock and shoegazing ambience with lyrics that speak out against abuse, corporatism, and the failings of the modern world. Now, the Detroit deathgaze duo has announced the release of a greatest hits collection, titled V-; picking up where 2021’s V+ left off, the album sees Pliska and Sturm employing the punk rock ethos of their live performances, re-recording material that spans the band’s output from 2020-2022 to provide what Vazum calls a proper introduction to the band’s style, and act as a precursor to the forthcoming Midwest and Southern U.S. tour. V- is due for release on March 31 via Bandcamp and all major streaming sites, while the Spring tour will begin on April 12 in Akron, OH, continuing until April 22 in Asheville, NC; stops on the tour include Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, and Memphis. A full listing of dates can be found on the band’s website.





Vazum

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)