



Vaughn George Eunson has steadily garnered a reputation as something of a synthpop scholar on YouTube with his in-depth explorations, critiques, and artist interviews. On top of that, he is slowly building his own artist brand, with “Children of Abraham” marking the third single from his forthcoming album as Vaughty, titled Dark Society; the song follows up on the “Sleeping Dogs” and “Bottle” singles, as well as the Electrogenetic remix of “Bottle” created by the legendary Gareth Jones, with Vaughty calling Dark Society his most ambitious project yet. Contributing guitar and additional mix and production to the album is Andy Marlow, whose credits include the likes of Marc Almond and Bryan Adams, with former Mute Records chief mix engineer Kevin Paul responsible for the mastering; additionally, Vaughty plans to release a vinyl version of the album supervised by Abbey Road Studios’ Alex Wharton. Marking Vaughty’s second album under the moniker after 2015’s Love and Industry, Dark Society is expected for release in March/April of 2022 via the artist’s own Aggro Monkey Records imprint, with an IndieGogo campaign currently running to assist with production and distribution costs.













Vaughty/Vaughn George

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)