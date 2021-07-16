



U.K. synthpop and electronic artist Vaughn George Eunson has released the first single from his forthcoming album under his Vaughty moniker. Released on July 9, “Sleeping Dogs” is a darkly piano-driven ballad that follows up on the “Insidious” instrumental released earlier this year, offering the first taste of what Dark Society has to offer; mixed with Andy Marlow and mastered by Kevin Paul, the single also draws on the artist’s familiarity and experience with the genre, having cultivated a considerable following on YouTube for his in-depth explorations and critiques of legendary synthpop artists and bands like Depeche Mode, Gary Numan, Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, and more; based in London, Vaughty released his Love and Industry debut in 2015, followed by several original singles, covers, and remixes featuring collaborations with vocalists Cherry Ballard, Jenny Palmer, and Kairit Saaremael. Written and produced by Vaughty, Dark Society marks the artist’s second full-length album, due for release later in the year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)