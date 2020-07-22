



Although perhaps best known in the industrial and noise music underground as the man behind Prurient, Dominick Fernow has proven his prodigious and experimental mettle with other aliases; among them is Vatican Shadow, which has allied with 20 Buck Spin for the release of a new full-length album, Persian Pillars of the Gasoline Era. With this moniker focusing more on the more rhythmic ambient/industrial and danceable techno side of his musical output without sacrificing his signature heaviness of tone and topic, the album features the mastering skills of Justin Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh), with whom Fernow has regularly collaborated, and the photography of Anonymous Soldier. Both associates add to the cold vibrancy of the record as Persian Pillars of the Gasoline Era thematically addresses the post-Gulf War transgressions of the United States on the Middle East, specifically pointing toward the perpetuated violence and suffocation of the world economy; these topics are further enhanced by Fernow’s experiences touring Vatican Shadow throughout that region. Persian Pillars of the Gasoline Era is due for release on September 18 in CD, digital, cassette, and vinyl formats; digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp, while physical pre-orders will be available in on the 20 Buck Spin website in August.





Hospital Productions/Vatican Shadow

Website, Bandcamp (Vatican Shadow), Bandcamp (Hospital Productions)

Justin K. Broadrick

Website, Facebook, Twitter

20 Buck Spin

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)