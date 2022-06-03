



Yvette Winkler and Frank Weyzig – collectively known as Vaselyne – have been steadily building anticipation for the long-awaited sophomore album over the course of several EPs. Now, fans of the Dutch darkwave duo are rewarded for their patience with the release of The Sea Says, which sees the band’s first full-length release via COP International; produced and mixed by Weyzig and mastered by Martin Bowes (Attrition), the band describes the sound as “darkwave with a glow,” the music drawing on the pair’s collective history in the scene, and presenting themes that offer hopeful rays of light amid themes of burned bridges and new beginnings. The Sea Says also finds Vaselyne collaborating with several notable guests, including vocalist Michael Aliani (Chiron, The Colours of Silence), producer John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), violinist and sound designer Einar Ihle, flautist Rina Vervoort, and electronic artist/producer Searmanas. The album was first teased in June of 2021 with the Waiting to Exhale EP, followed that December by the Winter EP, which featured a cover of Tori Amos’ title track “Winter.” Here to Begin and Shame followed in March and May of this year, respectively, the latter showcasing a cover of the PJ Harvey song, which is also featured on The Sea Says, along with a cover of “One Day All This Could Be Yours” by Oceansize. The album was released today, Friday, June 3 via COP International and is available to purchase in digital and CD formats.





Vaselyne

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)