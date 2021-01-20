



With today, January 20, marking the inauguration of Joe Biden as the forty-sixth President of the United States, Philadelphia industrial/metal band Varicella is commemorating the occasion with a cover of MINISTRY’s “Thieves.” Produced and recorded by Chris Bollinger at Machine Man Studios, the track features Bollinger and guitarist Chris Pasquarelli joined by vocalist Ghoulie Julie for a searing rendition of the politically charged industrial/metal classic, mixed and mastered by Michael Haggerty and now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. Along with thanks to Haggerty and to Varicella’s friends, fans, and family members, the band also includes a thanks to “the great MINISTRY for creating a masterpiece of a song that stands the test of time!”







Written by Al Jourgensen, Paul Barker, Chris Connelly, and Skinny Puppy’s Nivek Ogre and originally featured as the opening track on the legendary 1989 album The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, a cover of “Thieves” performed by alt. metal band DOPE with Combichrist’s Andy LaPlegua was released in 2017 with a parodic music video to address political corruption after the election of the now outgoing administration. Ghoulie Julie had also appeared on Varicella’s April 2020 cover of MINISTRY’s “The Land of Rape and Honey” and later on the July 2020 cover of A Flock of Seagulls’ I Ran… So Far Away,” both of which are also available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp via Machine Man Records.





Varicella

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Machine Man Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)