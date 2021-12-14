



To say that the release of the Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records documentary in 2019 was a momentous occasion would be a dramatic understatement; heralded by critics and fans alike, the feature presents an intimate historical overview of the celebrated record store and label founded by Jim Nash and Dannie Flesher, helping to foster the underground punk and industrial music scene in Chicago and beyond. Now, WaxTrax! will be featuring the documentary in a special free livestream this Thursday, December 16 at 7:00pm EST / 6:00pm CST during the label’s Channel 66 Twitch show; presented by Vans, this special event celebrates the premiere of the bonus film Accidents + Outtakes, which made its premiere on The Coda Collection on December 10. Additionally, this showing of Industrial Accident will include a live artist commentary by WaxTrax! alumni and underground music legends Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, MINISTRY, Fini Tribe) and Frank “Groovie Mann” Nardiello (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), joined by longtime WaxTrax! employee Andy Wombell and director Julia Nash. With all the participants sharing stories about their time with the label and commentating about the documentary, the feature will be followed by a Q&A session, while tickets to attend the live in-person screening have long since sold-out.







After spending several years on the festival circuit and going through a series of edits, Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records received its worldwide release on April 16, 2019 on DVD and Blu-Ray. A soundtrack album featuring unreleased tracks by WaxTrax! artists like MINISTRY, KMFDM, The Young Gods, Revolting Cocks, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and more accompanied, with both feature and soundtrack available in multiple variants on the WaxTrax! website.

