



Although some attempt to avoid or sidestep the gothic tag, Blake Voss and Jeremy Einsiedler wholeheartedly embrace the darker aspects of post-punk to make Vandal Moon a standout in the current darkwave scene, with the band’s Queen of the Night making ReGen ‘s Top 50 Albums of 2022. Now, the band has joined forces with fellow gothic practitioners Antipole for a remix of album track “Sunlight.” “I’ve been a longtime fan of Vandal Moon,” states Antipole’s Karl Morten Dahl, further expressing his pleasure at creating the “Sunlight” remix. Released on Friday, January 6, and available now on Bandcamp, the Antipole remix also features the production talents of IAMTHESHADOW’s Pedro Code, making the song a threeway international collaborative release to kick off what promises to be an exciting year for the darkwave scene.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)