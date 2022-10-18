



VampireFreaks has been responsible for some of the goth/industrial scene’s most exciting festival events, and now continues in that tradition with the announcement of Dark Force Fest. Taking place over three days in 2023, from March 31 to April 2, the festival will be featuring a diverse lineup of over 30 bands and more than a hundred vendors in the international goth, industrial, post-punk, and darkwave scenes; scheduled to take place at the Sheraton in Parsippany, NJ, the event will also hosting a costume contest, informative panels, cosplayers, sideshow performers, and more. Among the bands performing will be HEALTH, Combichrist, ACTORS, Bootblacks, BILE, Curse Mackey, Psyclon Nine, Empathy Test, I Ya Toyah, Solar Fake, Das Ich, FGFC820, NØIR, Danny Blu, Bella Morte, Rabbit Junk, MOЯIS BLAK, The Gothsicles, Josie Pace, and more. A full listing of performers and event information can be found on the Dark Force Fest website, while tickets are available now via EventBrite.





Dark Force Fest

Vampire Freaks

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)