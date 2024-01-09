



Nearly two years since the Danish post-metal and blackgaze band made its debut, Vægtløs will be releasing the full-length Aftryk album on February 2. Mixed and mastered by Jacob Bredahl (HateSphere, Horned Almighty), the band describes it as a very personal record about loved ones lost or who suffered from deadly diseases; although each song was originally named for specific people, this changed to better convey the themes of “watching and expericering the unadulterated beauty of life and death.” Following up on the opening “Ingenting kan forhindre, at små struber skælver en forårsnat” is the second single, “Her i vores hjerter bærer vi en ny verden,” which is now available to stream via Bandcamp, Spotify, and YouTube. Pre-orders for Aftryk are available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats, distributed by 46 record labels around the world – a full listing of participating labels can be found in the video description for “Ingenting kan forhindre, at små struber skælver en forårsnat.”









Vægtløs

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)