Unwoman to release seventh album





Dream pop artist Unwoman – a.k.a. Erica Mulkey – has announced her seventh studio album, War Stories, which the classically trained San Francisco based cellist/singer/songwriter describes as “an extremely personal album for me, but in ways that I know will resonate with a lot of other people.” She explains that the tracks draw on a wide range of inspirations, from personal experience and cultural touchstones to archetypes and classic literature.

Referring to tracks on War Stories and their resounding themes of femininity and toxic masculanity, referring specifically to the title track being about “nurturing and birth vs. war and death,” while “‘Flies’ is about whisper networks and rapists.” She continues, “‘Saviors,’ the first song I finished after 18 months of writers block, is my response to being relegated to subordinate female roles in someone else’s hero’s journey — either a siren to distract them or a princess to be saved,” while “‘The Surrender’ is about birth and the completely overwhelming love I felt for my new baby.”

COnnected to these themes are also several literary influences, as she comments, “‘Bad Man’ was my opportunity to drag Mr. Rochester from Jane Eyre (if you’ve read the book, you know he’s the worst!),” while “‘We Love Longest’ — inspired by Jane Austen’s Persuasion — may be the most proudly sentimental piece I’ve ever written.”







Unwoman has performed at numerous steampunk, sci-fi, and gothic events and has collaborated with Amanda Palmer, Abney Park, Voltaire, Rasputina, Caustic, Black Tape for a Blue Girl, and Attrition, among others. Her song “The Heroine” was the weather in Welcome to Night Vale‘s “Triptych” episode.

War Stories will be released on January 19, and is available for pre-order now; the first single, “Bad Man” is out now through Bandcamp.

Unwoman

