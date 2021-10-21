



Blending elements of gothic rock and metal with post-punk melodicism, Portland, OR act Unto Others has unveiled a new single for the Halloween season, appropriately titled I Believe in Halloween. Available as a name-your-price on Bandcamp, the single presents “two tracks of extreme terror,” written by vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco – “Out in the Graveyard” lyrically follows a young man’s walk through a cemetery, trapped in the uncertainty “between reality and dream, dream and nightmare,” while “Dalmatian” almost recalls the real life Son of Sam as a privileged youth is goaded into murder at the command of a devilish canine, beckoning the question, “who is the servant, and who is the master?” I Believe in Halloween follows the September release of Unto Others’ Strength album, and will be free to download until November 1.





Unto Others

Lone Fir Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)