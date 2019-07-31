



Blending elements of electro with gothic-tinged garage rock, U.K. act Unquiet Dead has released a music video for the “Ash” single in anticipation of the upcoming Anima Ignis album. Directed by Laimis Bilys of 5StringProductions, the video is a high octane visual feast in the grindhouse style, with the band proudly proclaiming, “Poison, latex, and a Death Proof car – what isn’t there to love?” The “Ash” single is now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with Anima Ignis scheduled for release on October 18, following up on the 2017 self-titled debut album.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)