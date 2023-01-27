



The trio of Jade Vincent, David Holmes, and Keefus Clancia – collectively known as Unloved – has garnered acclaim over three albums for their cinematically inspired brand of electro-pop, drawing inspiration from the monochromatic imagery of the French New Wave, girl groups of the ’60s, and the surreal mysteries of David Lynch. “I Did It” marks the first single and video from the forthcoming Polychrome record, in which the band reveals eight new tracks written and recorded during the same sessions that yielded 2022’s The Pink Album; also included is a revision of “Far From Here” from the band’s 2015 EP Guilty of Love. However, the record is no mere collection of outtakes, as proven by the whimsical noir imagery of “I Did It,” the song and album seeing Unloved delving even deeper into the established sound, along with nods to such electronic and experimental artists as Silver Apples and Delia Derbyshire. Polychrome is due for release on February 24 via Heavenly Recordings in digital and limited edition vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)