



COP International has announced the release of the new single from Unitcode:Machine, offering the first taste of the Texas-based act’s forthcoming album. Wrought with industrialized electronic textures and melodies indicative of a pop sensibility, “Undone” sees founder Erik Kristoffer aiming to take the band to even greater refinementafter the highly acclaimed Themes For a Collapsing Empire, with Carlton Bost (Stabbing Westward, Orgy) providing guest guitars on the track. The “Undone” maxi-single is due for release on March 3 via COP International, with the song produced by Chris Hall (Stabbing Westward), and featuring additional remixes of the track by Assemblage 23 and Aesthetic Perfection. Most recently, Unitcode:Machine released a remastered edition of the 2019 Tyranny album under the artists’ own CodeViolationMedia imprint, with limited quantities of the original CD still available. Furthermore, Unitcode:Machine will be performing at this year’s Mechanismus Festival – Battlefields – at The Crocodile in Seattle on Saturday, June 24; with ticket information forthcoming, the festival lineup includes Finite Automata, Ego Likeness, Luna 13, Red Lokust, Dawn of Ashes, Grendel, Clockwork Echo, Dread Risks, Unter Null, C-Lekktor, Gasoline Invertebrate, Interface, Icon of Coil, and Orgy. Additional information can be found on the Facebook event page.





Unitcode:Machine

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Stabbing Westward

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mechanismus Festival

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)